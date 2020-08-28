Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,284 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STX. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 587 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STX shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.71.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $26,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,201.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $366,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,996 shares of company stock valued at $779,824 over the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ STX traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,595,840. Seagate Technology PLC has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $64.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.98.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 68.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 56.89%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

