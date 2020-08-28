Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) Shares Sold by Spark Investment Management LLC

Spark Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,654 shares during the quarter. Secureworks makes up 3.1% of Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Secureworks were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Secureworks by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Secureworks by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Secureworks by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Secureworks by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Secureworks by 13.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 8.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Secureworks stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,329. Secureworks Corp has a 52 week low of $5.29 and a 52 week high of $18.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -33.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Secureworks had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Secureworks Corp will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCWX shares. ValuEngine downgraded Secureworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Secureworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Secureworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Secureworks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Secureworks from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

