Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Acquires 137 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,010 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s makes up 1.7% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the first quarter worth $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the second quarter worth $42,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 119.4% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the first quarter worth $59,000. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.40.

MCD stock traded up $2.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $214.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,211,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,314,329. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $221.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.18. The company has a market capitalization of $159.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.65.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.