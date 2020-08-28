Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Buys 85 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 2.1% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the second quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resource Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the first quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.87.

PepsiCo stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.94. 3,353,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,551,157. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.23 and its 200-day moving average is $133.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $193.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total transaction of $1,030,148.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,088.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $349,232.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,881.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.