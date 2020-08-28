Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Has $4.28 Million Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,811 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,121 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for approximately 2.8% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in CVS Health by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 718 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVS. SVB Leerink raised their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.13.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,042,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,765,066. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.44. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $77.03. The stock has a market cap of $83.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.