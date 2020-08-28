Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 21,499 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 2.1% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 40,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Torray LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,352,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 52,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

BMY traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.37. 6,379,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,548,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -620.24, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $45.76 and a 1-year high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In other news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $340,928.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $8,943,400.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,366,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMY. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

