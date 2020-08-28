Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. G.Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Gabelli lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $125.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.50.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total value of $962,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,221.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $299,846.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,289.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,922 shares of company stock worth $5,486,917 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $160.00. 925,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,209,958. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.38. Zoetis Inc has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $163.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a PE ratio of 47.38, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

