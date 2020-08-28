Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) Trading 7.7% Higher

Shares of Social Reality Inc (NASDAQ:SRAX) traded up 7.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.96 and last traded at $2.94. 4,359 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 114,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Social Reality in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.27.

Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.15). Social Reality had a negative net margin of 313.46% and a negative return on equity of 124.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Social Reality Inc will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX)

Social Reality, Inc, a digital marketing and data management platform company, provides tools to reach and reveal audiences in the United States. The company's machine-learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify brands and content owners' core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

