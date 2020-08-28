Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) Trading 7.7% Higher

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2020

Shares of Social Reality Inc (NASDAQ:SRAX) traded up 7.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.96 and last traded at $2.94. 4,359 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 114,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Social Reality in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.27.

Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.15). Social Reality had a negative net margin of 313.46% and a negative return on equity of 124.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Social Reality Inc will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX)

Social Reality, Inc, a digital marketing and data management platform company, provides tools to reach and reveal audiences in the United States. The company's machine-learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify brands and content owners' core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

Further Reading: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Social Reality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Reality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit