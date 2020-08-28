Sodexo SA (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sodexo SA (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on SDXAY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research note on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sodexo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded shares of Sodexo to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

SDXAY traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.01. 9,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,177. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Sodexo has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $23.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, including construction, reception, medical equipment sterilization, cleaning, food, event management, and prisoner rehabilitation services to corporate, government, healthcare, senior, university, school, energy and resources, and sports and leisure customers.

