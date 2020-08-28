Spark Investment Management LLC Sells 106,558 Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX)

Spark Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) by 78.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,558 shares during the quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,840 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 32.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMRX shares. Guggenheim raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.56.

AMRX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.03. The stock had a trading volume of 672,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,873. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.14. Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $5.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 30.64% and a negative net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $464.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

