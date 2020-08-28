Spark Investment Management LLC Sells 338,200 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Spark Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 338,200 shares during the quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 184.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 11,392 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.79.

In other news, CFO Anthony Doyle bought 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $220,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 54,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,913,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,827,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.93. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $6.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.78.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 236.65% and a negative return on equity of 603.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

