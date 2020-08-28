Spark Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Spark Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 161,893 shares during the quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CytomX Therapeutics were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 208,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 33,069 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 720,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 18,660 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 141.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

CTMX traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $7.14. 397,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,258. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.07. CytomX Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.60.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.68). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.68% and a negative net margin of 73.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics Inc will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.06.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

