SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,801 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 1.3% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,782,000. Maryland Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.7% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 19,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $393,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 40.0% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at $271,000.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD stock traded up $3.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.39. The stock had a trading volume of 13,193,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,834,122. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.33. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $136.12 and a 1-year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.