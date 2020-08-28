SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Stake Lessened by Guild Investment Management Inc.

Guild Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises about 1.4% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9,599.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,853,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,069,000 after buying an additional 9,752,095 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,002,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $697,184,000 after buying an additional 1,387,956 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth $38,742,000. tru Independence LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 234.6% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 378,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,475,000 after buying an additional 265,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kellogg W K Foundation Trust acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter worth $28,125,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,077,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,641,975. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.10. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $62.94 and a twelve month high of $121.06.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

