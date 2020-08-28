Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Shares Up 7.1%

Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO)’s share price shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.53 and last traded at $10.51. 166,256 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 141,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPRO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $254.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.90.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 715.20% and a negative return on equity of 103.39%. As a group, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics Inc will post -3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Spero Therapeutics news, CEO Ankit Mahadevia sold 2,293 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $32,812.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 37.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 68.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

