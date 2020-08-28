Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Stock Price Up 29.9%

Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ:ANY)’s stock price rose 29.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.62 and last traded at $2.30. Approximately 3,195,712 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,051% from the average daily volume of 277,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

The firm has a market cap of $16.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.85.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sphere 3D stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ:ANY) by 50.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.19% of Sphere 3D worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sphere 3D Corp. provides data management, and desktop and application virtualization solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms.

