Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Stock Price Up 29.9%

Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ:ANY)’s stock price rose 29.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.62 and last traded at $2.30. Approximately 3,195,712 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,051% from the average daily volume of 277,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.
The firm has a market cap of $16.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.85.
Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter.
About Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY)
Sphere 3D Corp. provides data management, and desktop and application virtualization solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms.
