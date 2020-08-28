SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Acquired by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2020

ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,252 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of SPS Commerce worth $6,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 12.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 31.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.7% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 41,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $197,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,923. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $28,494.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,664,929.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,465 shares of company stock valued at $10,356,209 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.71. 4,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,370. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.90, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $82.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.11.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $75.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.39 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 11.54%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

