SSI Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

SSI Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,693 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% in the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,994,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 20.6% in the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 10.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 412,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $76,936,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Bank of America upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.33.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $286.29. 3,089,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,276,007. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $268.93 and its 200-day moving average is $235.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

