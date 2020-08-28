Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Stifel Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SF traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.72. 210,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,585. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.34. Stifel Financial has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $69.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.70.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.50. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the first quarter worth $297,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 40.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 53.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 157,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,500,000 after purchasing an additional 55,026 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 11.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 315.2% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 21,124 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

