Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 545 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 1,200.0% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.89.

Honeywell International stock traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.38. 12,908,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,734,976. The company has a market cap of $115.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.