Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Buys 3,028 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Pfizer by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 224,808,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,337,737,000 after acquiring an additional 36,092,723 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,676,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,137,589,000 after purchasing an additional 24,950,461 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 347.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,556,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,524,792 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,753,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,330,192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624,759 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,038,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $751,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985,000 shares during the period. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.91. The stock had a trading volume of 31,088,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,669,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.95.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

