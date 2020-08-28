Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,340,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 195.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 12,555 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 67,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,161,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,329,095. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.78. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $177.71.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

