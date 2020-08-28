Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,766 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.2% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 238.5% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 50.6% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Consumer Edge lowered Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.07.

NYSE:DIS traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.54. 11,008,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,448,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.61, a P/E/G ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

