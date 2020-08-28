Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Has $353,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 25.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 74.4% during the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $373,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 18.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.7% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $10.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,644.41. 1,495,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,975,940. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,526.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,386.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1,118.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,659.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total transaction of $86,091.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 629 shares in the company, valued at $902,520.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152 shares of company stock worth $221,230 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,970.00 price target (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,688.62.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

