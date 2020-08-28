Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Has $393,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 40,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 77,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,926,000 after purchasing an additional 28,368 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $429,000.

IVV stock traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $352.00. 2,520,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,327,582. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.54. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $352.19.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

