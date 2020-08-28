Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $204,000 Investment in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Zoetis by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,073,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,425,000 after acquiring an additional 190,066 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Zoetis by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,182,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,135,000 after acquiring an additional 228,082 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 6,026.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,331,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195,290 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,007,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,041,000 after acquiring an additional 441,042 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,627,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,902,000 after buying an additional 1,444,228 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $161,864.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $1,654,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,678,566.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,922 shares of company stock worth $5,486,917 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZTS stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.00. The stock had a trading volume of 925,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,958. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.80. Zoetis Inc has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $163.98.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Gabelli cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut their price objective on Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

