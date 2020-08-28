Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Sells 514 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.4% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 124.6% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 35,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after buying an additional 19,554 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 29,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,419,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $243.02. 308,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,642. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $224.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.07. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $140.84 and a twelve month high of $243.32.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

