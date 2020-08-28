Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Takes $385,000 Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.28.

V traded up $4.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $215.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,346,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,593,785. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $216.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.88.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,367,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,365 shares of company stock valued at $14,223,951. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

