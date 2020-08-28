Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.72.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on Sunrun from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. TheStreet raised Sunrun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

In other Sunrun news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,976.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total value of $28,643.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 809,282 shares of company stock worth $22,652,409. 8.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 92.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,183,388 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $163,452,000 after buying an additional 7,753,145 shares in the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 239.3% in the first quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 2,078,218 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,990,000 after buying an additional 1,465,718 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 14.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,255,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,087,000 after buying an additional 932,991 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 40.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,148,408 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,799,000 after buying an additional 910,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 5,367.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 602,180 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after buying an additional 591,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

RUN traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.85. 83,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,141,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.26. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,510.49 and a beta of 1.75. Sunrun has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $52.78.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.01 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

