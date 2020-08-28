Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.72.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on Sunrun from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. TheStreet raised Sunrun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.
In other Sunrun news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,976.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total value of $28,643.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 809,282 shares of company stock worth $22,652,409. 8.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
RUN traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.85. 83,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,141,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.26. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,510.49 and a beta of 1.75. Sunrun has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $52.78.
Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.01 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Sunrun
Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.
Further Reading: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)
Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.