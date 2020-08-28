Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.32

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2020

Shares of Swedbank AB (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.32 and last traded at $17.25, with a volume of 16080 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.89.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Swedbank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average is $13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Swedbank had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter.

Swedbank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SWDBY)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers deposit and lending products; guarantees; non-life insurance products; brokerage and other securities; real estate brokerage; and asset management, financing, and life insurance and pension services.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit