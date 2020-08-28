Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.32

Shares of Swedbank AB (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.32 and last traded at $17.25, with a volume of 16080 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.89.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Swedbank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average is $13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Swedbank had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter.

Swedbank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SWDBY)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers deposit and lending products; guarantees; non-life insurance products; brokerage and other securities; real estate brokerage; and asset management, financing, and life insurance and pension services.

