TajCoin (TAJ) Trading Down 43.5% Over Last Week

TajCoin (CURRENCY:TAJ) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One TajCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last week, TajCoin has traded down 43.5% against the dollar. TajCoin has a total market capitalization of $16,540.46 and $5.00 worth of TajCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00065905 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.66 or 0.00736719 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.46 or 0.01657438 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,463.04 or 0.99752237 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00011904 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00151331 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00007633 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001714 BTC.

TajCoin (TAJ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Blake2S hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 9th, 2016. TajCoin’s total supply is 18,011,696 coins. The official website for TajCoin is tajcoin.tech . TajCoin’s official Twitter account is @tajcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

TajCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TajCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TajCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TajCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

