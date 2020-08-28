TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Bought by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the second quarter worth $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the first quarter worth $48,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the first quarter worth $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the second quarter worth $224,000. 76.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.42. 341,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,509. TPI Composites Inc has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $33.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.57. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.60.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.70). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $373.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 3,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $101,248.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 2,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $77,288.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,539,525. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TPIC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. TPI Composites presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

