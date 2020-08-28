Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.11.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Trimble from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $235,735.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,295 shares in the company, valued at $2,440,194.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,007 shares of company stock worth $3,586,102 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the first quarter valued at $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 54.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Trimble by 126.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 32.2% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.02. The company had a trading volume of 617,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,003. Trimble has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $53.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $733.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.58 million. On average, analysts predict that Trimble will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

