Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Trading 5.5% Higher

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)’s share price was up 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.95 and last traded at $30.63. Approximately 6,635,027 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 6,460,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.03.

A number of research firms recently commented on TCOM. ValuEngine downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Nomura Instinet raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.98.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of -41.96 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.83.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($3.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($3.11). Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.64 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 63.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Trip.com Group by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

