Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Trading 5.5% Higher

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2020

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)’s share price was up 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.95 and last traded at $30.63. Approximately 6,635,027 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 6,460,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.03.

A number of research firms recently commented on TCOM. ValuEngine downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Nomura Instinet raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.98.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of -41.96 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.83.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($3.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($3.11). Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.64 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 63.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Trip.com Group by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

Further Reading: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit