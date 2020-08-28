Ultimate Secure Cash Tops One Day Volume of $335.00 (USC)

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 28th. Ultimate Secure Cash has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and $335.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00001630 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit. In the last seven days, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ultimate Secure Cash

USC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care . Ultimate Secure Cash’s official website is ultimatesecurecash.info

Buying and Selling Ultimate Secure Cash

Ultimate Secure Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultimate Secure Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

