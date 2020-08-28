Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Trading 7.8% Higher

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT)’s stock price traded up 7.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.93 and last traded at $25.88. 1,421,306 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 160% from the average session volume of 546,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.01.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.10.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.34. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Ultra Clean’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $301,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 12,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $375,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,691,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,153 shares of company stock worth $1,961,394. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 1,153.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.