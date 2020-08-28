Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,602 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 15,837 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,550,043 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,565,420,000 after buying an additional 386,175 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,301,544 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,427,490,000 after buying an additional 2,783,001 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,621,002 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,354,554,000 after buying an additional 81,182 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,865,603 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,329,835,000 after buying an additional 597,606 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,494,081 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,056,964,000 after buying an additional 415,264 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,900 shares of company stock worth $1,915,490 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE UNP traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $194.99. The company had a trading volume of 75,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $195.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.71 and a 200-day moving average of $164.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Several research firms have commented on UNP. Citigroup lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.13.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

