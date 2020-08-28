Upland Software (UPLD) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Upland Software (NASDAQ: UPLD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/14/2020 – Upland Software was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/7/2020 – Upland Software had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $37.00 to $46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Upland Software had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Upland Software had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $42.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Upland Software had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Upland Software had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $40.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Upland Software was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/10/2020 – Upland Software was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Upland Software Inc. is a provider of cloud-based Enterprise Work Management software that helps organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It provides services to teams in Information Technology (IT), marketing, finance, professional services and process excellences. The Company’s services include Professional Services, Education and Training and Global Support. Upland Software, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

UPLD traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.83. 320,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,696. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Upland Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.58 million, a PE ratio of -14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 25.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Upland Software Inc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Timothy Mattox sold 3,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $137,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 537,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,169,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director David May purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $337,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,183,032.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,486,947 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPLD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Upland Software in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Upland Software by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Upland Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Upland Software by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

