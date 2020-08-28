US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Stock Price Up 6.6%

US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS)’s stock price rose 6.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 407,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 948,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

USWS has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut US Well Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut US Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.27). US Well Services had a negative return on equity of 154.88% and a negative net margin of 64.10%. The firm had revenue of $39.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that US Well Services Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in US Well Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in US Well Services by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in US Well Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of US Well Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of US Well Services by 239.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 485,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 342,476 shares during the last quarter. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

US Well Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:USWS)

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

