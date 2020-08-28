Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ lessened its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,739 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 250.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 208.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,217.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $84.43. 1,193,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,167,683. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $60.07 and a 52-week high of $94.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.10 and a 200-day moving average of $79.79.

