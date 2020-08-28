VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Trading Down 5.9%

VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s share price traded down 5.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.84 and last traded at $3.99. 20,668,480 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 10,675,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. VBI Vaccines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.30.

The company has a market capitalization of $922.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.86 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 46.47% and a negative net margin of 2,467.47%. Equities analysts expect that VBI Vaccines Inc will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBIV. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 19.8% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 55,042,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,631,000 after buying an additional 9,090,909 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,678,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,095,000 after buying an additional 1,341,519 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 42.3% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,032,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 604,051 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the second quarter valued at about $1,860,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the second quarter valued at about $1,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

