Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Shares Up 8.7%

Shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) shot up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $1.99. 191,794 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 375,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VNTR. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $1.40 to $1.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.33.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92. The company has a market cap of $205.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.68.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Venator Materials PLC will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNTR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Venator Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Venator Materials by 9,195.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 44,047 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Venator Materials by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 64,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,303 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Venator Materials by 238.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 56,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Venator Materials by 195.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

About Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR)

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.