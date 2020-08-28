Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Bought by Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 2,760.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,999 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,111 shares during the quarter. Verisign accounts for approximately 2.0% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Verisign were worth $11,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Verisign by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,629,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $473,550,000 after purchasing an additional 254,955 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Verisign by 121.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,985,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,477 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Verisign by 11.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,716,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $355,065,000 after acquiring an additional 173,857 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Verisign by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498,044 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $309,840,000 after acquiring an additional 14,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Verisign by 14.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 978,810 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $202,447,000 after acquiring an additional 123,370 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisign alerts:

VRSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Verisign in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Verisign from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verisign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.75.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.84, for a total value of $1,241,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 893,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,864,904.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 603 shares of Verisign stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $126,732.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,103 shares of company stock worth $7,023,428. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

VRSN traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $208.14. 386,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,232. Verisign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.77 and a 1-year high of $221.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.48.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32. Verisign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The business had revenue of $314.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.43 million. Equities analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Verisign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.