Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,327 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.8% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 82,044 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 59,446 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 18,904 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 71,273 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 350,072 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,810,000 after acquiring an additional 8,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 40,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.26. The stock had a trading volume of 11,864,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,382,311. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.36. The company has a market capitalization of $245.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

