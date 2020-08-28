Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Altman Advisors Inc.

Altman Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,249 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 2.0% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 16.7% in the second quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 315,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,366,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 224,196 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.1% in the second quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 9,616 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $8,261,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 55.0% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 130,454 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,192,000 after purchasing an additional 46,263 shares during the period. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $59.26. 11,864,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,382,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

