Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,884 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,586 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,513,728 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,406,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,649 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,544,125 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,930,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202,996 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,576,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,292,133,000 after purchasing an additional 256,321 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,217,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,892,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,819,680 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,494,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $59.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,864,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,382,311. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

