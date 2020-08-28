Vesuvius PLC (LON:VSVS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Vesuvius PLC (LON:VSVS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 523.57 ($6.84).

A number of research firms have issued reports on VSVS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vesuvius from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Monday, July 6th.

VSVS stock traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) on Friday, reaching GBX 409 ($5.34). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,670. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 402.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 390.25. Vesuvius has a 12-month low of GBX 284 ($3.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 514.50 ($6.72). The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.07, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, melt shop refractories, coatings, filtration and gating systems, metallurgical and pouring control systems, feeding systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

