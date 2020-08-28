VMware’s (VMW) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

VMware (NYSE:VMW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on VMware from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on VMware from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.09.

Get VMware alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VMW traded up $3.40 on Friday, hitting $146.30. The company had a trading volume of 173,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,549. VMware has a 1-year low of $86.00 and a 1-year high of $173.37. The stock has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. VMware had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 30.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 4,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total value of $654,231.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,107,204.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.34, for a total value of $4,333,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,803,873.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,402 shares of company stock worth $14,389,180. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in VMware by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 245 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in VMware by 635.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its stake in VMware by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in VMware by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 17.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.