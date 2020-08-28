Wasatch Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,668,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,991 shares during the period. Fabrinet accounts for 1.2% of Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Fabrinet worth $166,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FN. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 10.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,718,000 after acquiring an additional 107,115 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 835,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,564,000 after acquiring an additional 64,955 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 8.4% in the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 806,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,028,000 after acquiring an additional 62,670 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 23.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 634,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,597,000 after acquiring an additional 118,670 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 512,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,941,000 after acquiring an additional 35,965 shares during the period. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FN traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.22. The company had a trading volume of 278,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,962. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.26. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $76.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on FN. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.22.

In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 30,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $2,173,113.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,815,739.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $144,186.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,511. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

