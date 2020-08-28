Wasatch Advisors Inc. Sells 53,878 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 53,878 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Insulet worth $55,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PODD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the first quarter worth about $273,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Insulet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Insulet by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Insulet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Insulet by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $189.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $162.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Insulet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.44.

In other news, SVP Eric Benjamin sold 14,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $3,131,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total transaction of $1,007,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PODD traded down $1.99 on Friday, hitting $214.34. The stock had a trading volume of 323,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,705. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $121.00 and a 52-week high of $233.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 8.08. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 763.13 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.74 and a 200-day moving average of $192.48.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.23. Insulet had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

